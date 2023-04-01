Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 158,115 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $59,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.54. 482,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,042. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.53.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.