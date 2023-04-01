Pareto Securities Lowers Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) to Sell

Pareto Securities cut shares of Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Kambi Group Stock Performance
Shares of Kambi Group stock opened at C$19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.13. Kambi Group has a one year low of C$14.73 and a one year high of C$24.03.
Kambi Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kambi Group (KMBIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.