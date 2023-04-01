Pareto Securities Lowers Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) to Sell

Pareto Securities cut shares of Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Kambi Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kambi Group stock opened at C$19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.13. Kambi Group has a one year low of C$14.73 and a one year high of C$24.03.

Kambi Group Company Profile

Kambi Group Plc provides sports betting solutions to business-to-customer operators. It offers odds compiling, risk management, customer profiling, and technical sports betting platform. The company was founded by Anders Ström and Kristian Nylén on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Ta’ Xbiex, Malta.

