Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Major Shareholder James D. Dondero Buys 106,000 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 19.8 %

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 334,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 178.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 783,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.