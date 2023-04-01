Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Major Shareholder Acquires $352,294.50 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 234,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.54 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $145.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,916,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 334,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.