Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Major Shareholder Acquires $352,294.50 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 234,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.54 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $145.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.
