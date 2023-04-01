Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) & DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Critical Analysis

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paltalk and DoorDash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $10.99 million 1.79 -$3.41 million ($0.37) -5.76 DoorDash $6.58 billion 3.79 -$1.37 billion ($3.62) -17.56

Paltalk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paltalk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -31.04% -15.09% -12.77% DoorDash -20.74% -15.12% -10.74%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Paltalk and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Paltalk and DoorDash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00 DoorDash 2 8 10 1 2.48

DoorDash has a consensus target price of $80.95, suggesting a potential upside of 27.37%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Paltalk.

Risk and Volatility

Paltalk has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoorDash beats Paltalk on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

(Get Rating)

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

