Palfinger AG Declares Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

OTCMKTS PLFRY opened at $29.40 on Friday. Palfinger has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

