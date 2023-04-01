Palfinger AG Declares Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.
OTCMKTS PLFRY opened at $29.40 on Friday. Palfinger has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.
