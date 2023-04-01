Pachira Investments Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.16.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.07. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

