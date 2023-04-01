Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after purchasing an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,724,855,000 after purchasing an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $472.59 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $440.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

