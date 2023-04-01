Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

