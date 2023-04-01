Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
