Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

