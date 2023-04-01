Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. 10,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,824. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

