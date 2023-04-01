Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE BWA traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

