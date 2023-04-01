Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 6,687 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. 2,499,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,610. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

