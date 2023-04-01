Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 14,418 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. 4,379,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,615. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $40.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Trip.com Group

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. CLSA raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

