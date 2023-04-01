Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 209 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,356.67.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $51.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,318.06. The company had a trading volume of 719,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,181.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $998.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,325.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.