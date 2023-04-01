Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $5.99 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.01. 55,861,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,826,376. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

