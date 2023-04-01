Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 323,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,982. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

