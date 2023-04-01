Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $37.35 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,309,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,896. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

