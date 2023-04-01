Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,152 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,280. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

