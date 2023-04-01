Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.97. 14,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $83.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

