Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,004 shares during the period. Global X DAX Germany ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Global X DAX Germany ETF worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000.

DAX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.35. 13,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

