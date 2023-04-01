Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 738,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

