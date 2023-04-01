Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,130.0 days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Oyj stock remained flat at $46.52 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $46.52 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It specializes in central nervous system disorders, oncology, and respiratory diseases. The firm’s customers are specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.