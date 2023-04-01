Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, April 3rd

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, April 3rd. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, April 3rd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 3rd.

Oriental Land Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Oriental Land has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

