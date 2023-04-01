Oregon Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.
Oregon Bancorp Trading Up 6.6 %
ORBN opened at $30.50 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.
About Oregon Bancorp
See Also
