Oregon Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Oregon Bancorp Trading Up 6.6 %

ORBN opened at $30.50 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

About Oregon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

See Also

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.