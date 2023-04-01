Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) PT Raised to $15.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.25) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.80% and a negative net margin of 665.02%. Analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.