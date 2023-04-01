Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.92. 10,476,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

