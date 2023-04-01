Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $49,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,476,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,362. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

