OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Down 15.3% in March

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Soo Hun Jung bought 3,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,724.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 22,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,288,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,653,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Soo Hun Jung acquired 3,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,724.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,155 shares of company stock worth $643,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 30,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,567. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). OP Bancorp had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

