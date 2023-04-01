Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.