Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 525,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OPI stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $597.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.89%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,692.18%.

OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

