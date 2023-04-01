Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 4,276,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 6,957,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several research firms recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Ocugen Trading Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ocugen by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 693,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 301,063 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

