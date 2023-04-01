Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

BA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.43. 5,147,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

