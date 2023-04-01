Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,087,414. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

