Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 114,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.34. 143,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

