Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,602,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 353,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. 133,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $53.16.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

