Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,344. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.63.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

