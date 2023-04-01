Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 534,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 84,308 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 59,764,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801,176. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

