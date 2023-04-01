Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $343.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.96 and a 200 day moving average of $343.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $326.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

