Oasis Network Price Up 7% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $346.45 million and approximately $40.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.24 or 0.06416790 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0610199 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $41,276,252.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

