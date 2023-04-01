NXM Trading 4% Higher This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.93 million and approximately $95,382.73 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.16 or 0.00201489 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,373.79 or 1.00015152 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

