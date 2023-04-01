Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Posts Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,412.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.93%.

Nuvve Stock Up 25.0 %

Shares of NVVE stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nuvve by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 390,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvve by 484.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvve during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Nuvve during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvve during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nuvve

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Nuvve from $11.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.