Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Posts Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1,412.99%.

Nuvve Stock Up 25.0 %

NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $0.70 on Friday. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nuvve from $11.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

About Nuvve

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvve by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nuvve by 231.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nuvve in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuvve by 215.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

