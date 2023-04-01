Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,378. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

