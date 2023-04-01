Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of QQQX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 135,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 77.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.