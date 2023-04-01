Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of QQQX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 135,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $28.85.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.