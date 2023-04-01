Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Up 25.2% in March

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 20,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market cap of $240.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

