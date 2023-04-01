NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.69

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 4695003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

