Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.6% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.72. The company had a trading volume of 640,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $457.94 and a 200 day moving average of $492.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.