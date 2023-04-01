Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $504.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOC opened at $461.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

