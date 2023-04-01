Norris Perne & French LLP MI Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after buying an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,235,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

